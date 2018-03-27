Bach To Rock: Learning to play music should be fun - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Bach To Rock: Learning to play music should be fun

Video Report By Ashley Jacobs, Reporter
SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Bach To Rock is a Music School for students of all ages.

B2R’s unique method is based on the knowledge that students learn best when they join together to play the music they like the most.

From Bach to Rock (and everything in between) owner, Rick Walker, took CBS News 8’s Ashley Jacobs for a tour, showcasing Kids N Kids for toddlers to a youth band, Artistic Airplane.

For information on lessons and upcoming camps, call (760) 452-2190 or click here to visit their website.

