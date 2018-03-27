Overnight I-8 closure from Mission Valley to Ocean Beach set for - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Overnight I-8 closure from Mission Valley to Ocean Beach set for this week

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Westbound Interstate 8 will undergo a six-hour overnight closure from Mission Valley to Ocean Beach this week as part of an ongoing freeway improvement project, Caltrans advised Tuesday.

The roughly five-mile stretch of freeway will be shut down between 11 p.m. Wednesday and 5 a.m. Thursday to allow construction crews to rework the I- 8/Interstate 5 interchange.

During the closure, westbound traffic on I-8 will be detoured onto northbound and southbound SR-163.

Motorists approaching Caltrans vehicles with amber flashing lights should move over one lane if safe to do so and slow down as a safety precaution, according to the state agency.

