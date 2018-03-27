Erick Brown, AKA 'The Goat Man,' Takes Therapy Goat on Detroit City Bus, Gets Kicked Off

An Indiana woman with vitiligo has finally gained the courage to go make-up free after 30 years of "wearing a mask."
The family of Alton Sterling is railing against the decision made by Louisiana authorities not to charge the two police officers who fatally shot him in 2016, saying those officers have gotten away with murder.
A pregnant Chihuahua became a record breaking mom when she gave birth to 11 puppies — on National Puppy Day.
A California woman has been forced to get creative in her efforts to find a kidney, now advertising her need on a car sign.
Kansas prosecutors have suggested that the water slide where a 10-year-old boy was killed in 2016 was completed in a hurry to impress TV producers for a reality show.
Now that it's been revealed that an American family of four likely died in Mexico as a result of inhaling toxic gases, many have been left wondering whether a hidden danger may be lurking in their own homes.
President Trump has reportedly told his friends that adult film star Stormy Daniels just doesn't do it for him.