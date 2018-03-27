Zach Quinto Was Busted for His Fake Starbucks Name - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Zach Quinto Was Busted for His Fake Starbucks Name

Posted: Updated:

After James asks Zach Quinto about being called out by a patron at an Ann Arbor, Michigan Starbucks for using a fake name, Josh, Rupert Friend tells James if he wasn't named Rupert his parents were going with Diggory.

[To view video on YouTube, click here.]

Watch The Late Late Show with James Corden weeknights on CBS 8 at 12:37 a.m

  • The Late Late Show with James CordenMore>>

  • Zach Quinto Was Busted for His Fake Starbucks Name

    Zach Quinto Was Busted for His Fake Starbucks Name

    Tuesday, March 27 2018 8:25 PM EDT2018-03-28 00:25:20 GMT

    After James asks Zach Quinto about being called out by a patron at an Ann Arbor, Michigan Starbucks for using a fake name, Josh, Rupert Friend tells James if he wasn't named Rupert his parents were going with Diggory.

     

    After James asks Zach Quinto about being called out by a patron at an Ann Arbor, Michigan Starbucks for using a fake name, Josh, Rupert Friend tells James if he wasn't named Rupert his parents were going with Diggory.

     

  • Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts w/ Drew Barrymore & John Boyega

    Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts w/ Drew Barrymore & John Boyega

    Monday, March 26 2018 5:49 PM EDT2018-03-26 21:49:02 GMT

    James invites his guests Drew Barrymore and John Boyega for a game of Spill Your Guts, where each of them are posed with both a disgusting food, like turkey testicles, and a hard-hitting question. Each must decide: answer the question truthfully or eat what's in front of them. 

     

    James invites his guests Drew Barrymore and John Boyega for a game of Spill Your Guts, where each of them are posed with both a disgusting food, like turkey testicles, and a hard-hitting question. Each must decide: answer the question truthfully or eat what's in front of them. 

     

  • First Ad for Trump's Anti-Drug Campaign

    First Ad for Trump's Anti-Drug Campaign

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 8:16 PM EDT2018-03-22 00:16:46 GMT

    After hearing President Donald Trump's plan for a new round of anti-drug commercials, James Corden gets a head start revisiting the the classic "this is your brain" anti-drug ad of the 1980s. He probably should have had breakfast before the shoot.

     

    After hearing President Donald Trump's plan for a new round of anti-drug commercials, James Corden gets a head start revisiting the the classic "this is your brain" anti-drug ad of the 1980s. He probably should have had breakfast before the shoot.

     
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.