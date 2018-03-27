Up To The Plate: The new lineup at Petco

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) – The San Diego Padres are set to open their new season at Petco Park on Thursday, and fans will notice some changes designed to make sure they have a winning experience.

When it comes to fan experience, Petco Park is hitting it out of the park this year with: fresh fish tacos, flavorful Friar Franks, bacon wrapped hotdogs with white queso and pico de gallo, a new video screen and virtual reality.

Among the new additions is Blue Water Seafood and it is joined by local foodie favorite, Buona Forchetta.

“We are really happy to be here because Petco Park is like our philosophy – little shops, local shops. It’s what we believe in. It would not be the same to be a chain restaurant,” said Matteo Cattaneo, Buona Forchetta owner.

Also new, the San Diego Section – showcasing every local high school baseball and softball team. By typing on a school, visitors will see the names of major leaguers and other famous players who attended that particular school.

“I think if we can get marginal or non-baseball fans in for other great experiences in Petco Park, we think, over time especially with the team improving, we can turn them into baseball fans and create some great memories here,” said Erik Greupner, Padres Chief Operations Officer.

This year, blankets and hats will be given away to fans, and to honor Trevor Hoffman, who was placed in the Hall of Fame, fans will receive a Trevor Hoffman bobblehead.

In right field, a new 55-by-31-foot video board has been added, as well as two virtual reality experience locations – where fans can swing for the Petco Park fences like a professional.

In terms of safety, a new netting behind home plate that use to end around the dugout has been added – extending all the way down the baselines. The safety net was placed to make sure no foul balls goes screaming into the stands.

From a veggie dog topped with artichoke hearts to a video game center, the San Diego Padres are hoping a trip to Petco Park this year will be a big hit for everyone.