A makeover for San Diego's oldest roller coaster

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — Along with Hotel del Coronado and the Coronado Bridge, the Giant Dipper Roller Coaster in Belmont Park is one of San Diego's most iconic sites.

In Tuesday's Zevely Zone, Jeff is in Mission Beach to take the first ride on the old train with a new look.

San Diegans have grown up with the Giant Dipper which was built in 1925.

The restored train isn't any bigger, but it's a lot prettier; going from a teal and salmon paint scheme of the 1990s back to its original fire engine red with gold racing stripes.

That was the way it used to look when Tim Cole took his first roller coaster ride.

Tim was president of Save the Roller Coaster Committee in the late 1980s.

"It's magical, said Tim. "It's a magic coaster."

Which may be true as somehow it survived three condemnations and a 14-year shut down.

The Giant Dipper was designated a National Historic Landmark in 1978. For more information on the legendary ride, click here.

