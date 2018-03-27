San Diego woman has been missing for a year

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — The family of Debra Puente says they still don't know what happened to her.

Debra's car was found abandoned last year in Ocean Beach and there's still no sign of her

"I have to keep going, I have to keep searching," said Puente's sister Tami Cox.

It's been 12 months of waiting for Tami and her husband Tony- waiting for answers about what happened to Tami's sister Debra – who goes by Debi.

"It's just difficult to have no answers, no leads, no nothing," said Tami. "It's like she just vanished."

50-year-old Debi Puente disappeared March 28, 2017 after hanging out with friends at a Grantville bar.

Her car was found two days later abandoned at the 5000 block of Santa Cruz Avenue in Ocean Beach with her purse and keys locked inside.

There has been no activity on her bank accounts since then.

"Of she's in the water, nothing's washed up, nothing's come ashore," said Tami.

"The not knowing is a feeling you just cannot describe," said Tami's husband Tony. "It's unimaginable."

Debi's family blanketed the community with fliers, holidays have gone by without Debi and her four kids just want to see her.

"Her kids miss her," said Tami. "It's really hard for her kids to get through the day."

Tami said she misses her sister's laugh.

"She was just silly," said Tami. "She was just funny. She says the funniest, craziest things. She lights up the room."

"I have dreams I find her and I bring her home to Tami," said Tony. "I wake up and it feels like more of a nightmare."

