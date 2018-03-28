Sara Gilbert Had The Idea To Resurrect 'Roseanne' - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Sara Gilbert Had The Idea To Resurrect 'Roseanne'

Posted: Updated:

Sara Gilbert is returning as Darlene on 'Roseanne,' which she hadn't done since she was dividing time between show business and college life.

[To view video on YouTube, Click Here.]

Watch The Late Show with Stephen Colbert weeknights at 11:35 p.m.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.