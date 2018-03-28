Trump says Second Amendment won't be repealed

San Diego Padres Opening Day is Thursday! So we're getting into the baseball spirit early by heading to the batting cages at SoCal Batting Center.
It’s a festival that’s all about the kids, but the party is for the adults. Mission Valley Craft Beer Fest is this Saturday, March 31.
Mild weather is on tap for most of San Diego County again Wednesday amid warming temperatures and clear skies.
University Heights residents on Tuesday demanded the City of San Diego take action after a brush fire broke out in a canyon frequented by the homeless.
San Diego activists renewed their calls for the San Diego Police Department to stop using a controversial chokehold.
A heart patient from Hawaii had a chance to go wherever he wanted with Make-A-Wish, and he chose to come to San Diego to meet the doctors who saved his life.
Squirrels are seemingly overtaking the North County coast and some people say they are getting a little too friendly.
Along with Hotel del Coronado and the Coronado Bridge, the Giant Dipper Roller Coaster in Belmont Park is one of San Diego's most iconic sites.
Testimony wrapped up Tuesday in the civil lawsuit surrounding the mysterious death of Rebecca Zahau.