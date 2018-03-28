Tyga Shuts Down Rumors That He's the Father of Kylie Jenner's Baby

Some of the most memorable moments from Paul Thomas Anderson's Phantom Thread take place over breakfast (the incessant toast buttering; "Don't pick a fight with me, you certainly won't come out alive") and this exclusive deleted scene provides yet another: A breakfast at the House of Woodcock t...
Chloe Green is pregnant with her first child with her boyfriend, Jeremy Meeks, according to multiple reports.
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has concluded its review of a misconduct allegation against film academy president John Bailey and determined that no further action is required. The film academy said late Tuesday that Bailey will remain in his position, which he has held since Aug...