Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Royal Wedding Will Include 250 - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Royal Wedding Will Include 250 Members of the British Armed Forces

Updated: Mar 28, 2018 7:26 AM
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.