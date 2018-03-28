Spring gardening: Grow french fries and ketchup on the same plant

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - French fries with ketchup. Is there any better snack out there?

Did you know it is possible to grow them on the same plant? Mighty Matos-Grafted tomatoes is 1 plant that grows tomatoes and potatoes using the same roots. The two have been grafted together so the potatoes thrive underground while the tomatoes grow above. The plant is disease resistant and produces three times as many fruit than standard varieties of plants.

Tiger Palafox from Mission Hills Nursery joined Morning Extra to talk about the Mighty Mato plant and to give a few tips on what to plant for summer.

Interested in the Mighty Matos? They are available here.



