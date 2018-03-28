Experience San Diego’s best beers at the Mission Valley Craft beer Festival

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - It’s a festival that’s all about the kids, but the party is for the adults. Mission Valley Craft Beer Fest is this Saturday, March 31.

25 breweries and 20 eateries will be at SDCCU Stadium. Your ticket includes as many food and alcohol samples as you want. The pours start at noon for VIP tickets and at 1:30 PM for general admission. The last last pour will be at 4:30 PM.

The festival is all for a good cause. Money raised will go to It’s All About the Kids® Foundation. The foundation bridges the weekend food insecurity gap for children in impoverished San Diego neighborhoods.

Gus Thompson from the Craft Brew Festival, Jon Marshall and Kevin Lewis from 3 Punk Ales, Jen Lewis from Cutwater Spirits and Cesar Torres from Fall Brewing all joined Morning Extra to talk about what you can expect at the Craft brew Festival this weekend.

Interested in attending? Get your tickets here.