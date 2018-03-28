Wild entertainment in San Marcos attracts crowds - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Wild entertainment in San Marcos attracts crowds

Posted: Updated:
Video Report By Ashley Jacobs, Reporter
Connect

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - San Diego Padres Opening Day is Thursday!

So we're getting into the baseball spirit early by heading to the batting cages at SoCal Batting Center.

However, the entertainment is more than hitting baseballs, there's also axe throwing and a brewery!

News 8's Ashley Jacobs reports from San Marcos with the growing trend.

Facebook Video: People are going crazy for this unique form of entertainment... Axe throwing! Our Ashley Jacobs sees what all the hype is about.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.