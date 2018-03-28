MTS boosts trolley service for Padres' Opening Day

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The Metropolitan Transit System plans to boost trolley service for opening day of the San Diego Padres' 2018 season, the agency announced Wednesday.



First pitch against the Milwaukee Brewers at downtown East Village's Petco Park is set for 1:10 p.m., and the trolley's three lines -- green, blue and orange -- will run every 15 minutes for most of the day, with direct service to Petco Park. Service will increase on some lines in the hours before and after the game.



MTS' Green Line trolley service will increase to every 7 1/2 minutes starting around 11:20 a.m. After the game, trolleys will run every 15 minutes, with additional trains as needed.



MTS is urging riders to park at SDCCU Stadium in Mission Valley, where 5,000 free parking spots will be available, and then to ride the Green Line to the game.



The Blue Line, which runs between downtown and the South Bay, will run trolleys every 7 1/2 minutes before the game, starting around 11:45 a.m., and at the same interval after the game.



The Orange Line will run trolleys every 15 minutes throughout the day.



Passes good for the entire day can be purchased for $5, and MTS urged riders to use its Compass Cloud mobile-ticketing smart phone app to avoid ticket lines and purchase several tickets at one time.



MTS also offers 22 bus routes with stops in downtown, including Rapid 215, with service from SDSU to downtown, and Rapid 235, with service from Escondido to downtown.

More information is available online at www.sdmts.com.