Beautiful weather brings lots of visitors to the beach

Capturing the majesty of wildlife takes a lot of skill, and one photographer found the perfect subjects here in San Diego.
A retrial was underway Wednesday for a former Navy commander accused of trying to rape a junior officer at her San Diego home.
Spring breakers are certainly embracing the weather in San Diego this week. If you are heading to the beach, expect crowds.
Dockless bikes are a hit with tourists and locals looking for an easy way to get around, but the very thing that makes them convenient is turning into a headache in many neighborhoods.
Even though we’re approaching the end of March, influenza activity in the region is still elevated and people should continue getting vaccinated, the County Health and Human Services Agency announced Wednesday.
The Metropolitan Transit System plans to boost trolley service for opening day of the San Diego Padres' 2018 season, the agency announced Wednesday.
An investigation is underway Wednesday to determine who broke into a Credit Union in Mission Valley East and stole two laptops.
University Heights residents on Tuesday demanded the City of San Diego take action after a brush fire broke out in a canyon frequented by the homeless.
San Diego Padres Opening Day is Thursday! So we're getting into the baseball spirit early by heading to the batting cages at SoCal Batting Center.