Beautiful weather brings lots of visitors to the beach

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Spring breakers are certainly embracing the weather in San Diego this week. If you are heading to the beach, expect crowds.

Without question Wednesday was another perfect day in paradise.

Sometimes natives take it for granted, but 4-year old Bradley who is visiting from Sacramento definitely wasn't. He built all sorts of sandcastles creating a sandcastle complex.

Bradley and his family were not alone in Mission Beach with the sun shining and temperatures on the rise. Visitors from all over the country have been heading to San Diego beaches this week and they all have big smiles on their faces.

The Askew family are visiting from Idaho. They went to Hollywood first to satisfy their daughters, but mom and dad say that "San Diego is the better half of their trip."

There's more good news on tap for visitors - and locals - as the pleasant weather is expected to last through the end of the week and into the weekend.