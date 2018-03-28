Dockless Bike Controversy: Ocean Beach Town Council meeting to discuss solutions

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8/ CNS) — Dockless bikes are a hit with tourists and locals looking for an easy way to get around, but the very thing that makes them convenient is turning into a headache in many neighborhoods.

The Ocean Beach Town Council plans to listen to people's concerns and begin to address them at a meeting Wednesday night.

The dockless bikes - which you can rent from your phone - are all over Ocean Beach.

"They're pretty cool," said Brendan Groess who was visiting from Sacramento with his dad.

They rode to O.B. from Old Town and said having the bikes as an option to get around San Diego is a great idea.

"It's easy, it's inexpensive," said Groess' dad. "I think it's more of an asset for residents and tourists."

But, since hitting the market, the bikes and scooters have struck a chord with business owners and residents who say they're a nuisance, in part, because of where they're being left.

"To see them dumped in people's yards is all wrong," said San Diego resident Michele Mitton. "You just don't have the right to dump on private property."

Earlier this month, the O.B. Planning Board met to listen to people's concerns. On Wednesday, the O.B. Town Council will do the same in hopes of addressing the problem and coming up with practical solutions.

The meeting starts at 7 p.m. at the Masonic Center on Sunset Cliffs Boulevard.

As controversy continues around dockless bikes and other vehicles cluttering sidewalks in San Diego, scooter operator Bird is floating a possible solution that one competitor claims is an attempt to preemptively avoid government regulation and community collaboration, a charge that Bird denies.

Bird CEO Travis VanderZanden wrote an open letter to his counterparts at four bike-sharing companies urging them to join him to "Save Our Sidewalks" by signing on to a three-pronged pledge that he says would help American cities avoid the plight of "out-of-control" bike-sharing deployment in China. Huge piles of abandoned and broken bikes overrun the sidewalks in that country, he said.

The plan unveiled Tuesday calls for repositioning bikes and scooters based on rider demand, limiting the number deployed to city streets and donating $1 per vehicle per day to cities in which the companies operate.

Bird's proposal came the same day that news broke that the Little Italy Association began using its maintenance crews to remove shared bikes and scooters from that neighborhood's center and line them up on a sidewalk adjacent to Interstate 5.

Ofo, one of the main dockless bike-sharing companies in San Diego, derided Bird's proposal as motivated by self-interest. Ofo spokesman Taylor Bennett said the company favors an approach of working with stakeholders and governments to come to the best solution to concerns presented by the burgeoning industry, while a Bird representative countered that the pledge is an example of that company's own aim at collaboration.

Bennett said ofo is "actively" working with the Little Italy group to address its concerns, while claiming that Bird "has shown a clear trend in operating first without prior approval, and just like its approach to entering cities, it once again has resorted to bullying tactics to push its own agenda and forgo any sort of community collaboration."

"We encourage Bird to join us in working together with local governments before launch and support cities' desire to have a framework for safety in place before new products are released to the public," Bennett said.

The city of Santa Monica in December filed a criminal complaint against Bird, accusing it of operating without a license and refusing to comply with city citations, including orders to remove scooters from sidewalks.

Bird pleaded no contest and agreed to pay more than $300,000 in fines and secure a proper business license. The company's agreement with that city also required it to run a public safety campaign on public buses, according to the Los Angeles Times.

In San Diego, the main bike- or scooter-sharing companies operating in the city -- LimeBike, ofo, Mobike and Bird -- hold the required business tax certificate, according to the mayor's office.

A Bird representative said the company "wants to work with cities on our shared goal of reducing traffic and carbon emissions. That is why we continually engage with the cities, campuses and communities in which we operate, and make sure that we are following all the rules of the road -- just like any other business."

A spokesman for the San Diego mayor's office said the city has sent letters to each operator to ensure they're aware of the state and city laws that pertain to their businesses, including laws governing bikes, scooters, property and business activity in the public right-of-way and activity in public parks and beaches.

"We appreciate the proactive approach the dockless bike-sharing companies are taking to address concerns raised by residents and businesses," said Greg Block, a spokesman for Mayor Kevin Faulconer.

Dockless bikes proliferated in San Diego after the city attorney in February cleared the companies to operate in the city.

The City Council has not considered any new rules regulating the businesses.

In his Tuesday letter, Bird's CEO said the company would pick up all of its scooters from city streets every night to inspect and repair vehicles as necessary and reposition the scooters "to where the vehicles are wanted the next day, so they are not cluttering our neighborhoods."

The company also pledged that it will not increase the number of vehicles in any city unless they are being used on average at least three times per day and will remove any underutilized scooters.

Additionally, VanderZanden offered to provide city governments $1 per scooter per day "so they can use this money to build more bike lanes, promote safe riding, and maintain our shared infrastructure."

A spokeswoman for the City Attorney's Office said that proposed arrangement appears to be a donation to the city, which must be made in accordance with the City Council's donation policy and reviewed by the city's lawyers.

The policy stipulates that donations must be used for city business, though donations can be restricted for certain purposes by the donor.

VanderZanden urged his counterparts at LimeBike, ofo, Mobike and Jump to sign onto the pledge, but so far none have done so, according to Bird.

