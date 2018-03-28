Credit Union burglarized in Mission Valley

MISSION VALLEY (NEWS 8) - An investigation is underway Wednesday to determine who broke into a Credit Union in Mission Valley East and stole two laptops.



When officers arrived at the Financial Partners Credit Union located in the 8000 block of Rio San Diego Drive around 7 a.m., the door to the building was open and they believed a potential suspect(s) remained inside.



Workers in the rented building say the suspects may have gotten in on the side of the building where a construction project is ongoing.



CBS News 8's Heather Hope spoke with Lori Reeves, Senior Vice President in Marketing for Financial Partners Credit Union by phone, and she assures that everything has been secured inside and is working properly.



According to Reeves, no customer information or data was stolen off the two laptops that included encrypted files and “work accessing software.”



"We don’t know who did it, but do have surveillance cameras, Reeves said.



Reeves says this is the first property theft in the history of its 21 branches throughout California.