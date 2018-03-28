Adam Devine & James Corden's 'Amazing Race' Audition Tape - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Adam Devine & James Corden's 'Amazing Race' Audition Tape

Posted: Updated:

Adam Devine and James Corden have long had a dream to compete on the CBS show "The Amazing Race" and James decides to share their wicked awesome audition tape that somehow hasn't landed them spots on the show yet.

[To view video on YouTube, click here.]

Watch The Late Late Show with James Corden weeknights on CBS 8 at 12:37 a.m

  • The Late Late Show with James CordenMore>>

  • Adam Devine & James Corden's 'Amazing Race' Audition Tape

    Adam Devine & James Corden's 'Amazing Race' Audition Tape

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 6:32 PM EDT2018-03-28 22:32:46 GMT

    Adam Devine and James Corden have long had a dream to compete on the CBS show "The Amazing Race" and James decides to share their wicked awesome audition tape that somehow hasn't landed them spots on the show yet.

     

    Adam Devine and James Corden have long had a dream to compete on the CBS show "The Amazing Race" and James decides to share their wicked awesome audition tape that somehow hasn't landed them spots on the show yet.

     

  • Zach Quinto Was Busted for His Fake Starbucks Name

    Zach Quinto Was Busted for His Fake Starbucks Name

    Tuesday, March 27 2018 8:25 PM EDT2018-03-28 00:25:20 GMT

    After James asks Zach Quinto about being called out by a patron at an Ann Arbor, Michigan Starbucks for using a fake name, Josh, Rupert Friend tells James if he wasn't named Rupert his parents were going with Diggory.

     

    After James asks Zach Quinto about being called out by a patron at an Ann Arbor, Michigan Starbucks for using a fake name, Josh, Rupert Friend tells James if he wasn't named Rupert his parents were going with Diggory.

     

  • Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts w/ Drew Barrymore & John Boyega

    Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts w/ Drew Barrymore & John Boyega

    Monday, March 26 2018 5:49 PM EDT2018-03-26 21:49:02 GMT

    James invites his guests Drew Barrymore and John Boyega for a game of Spill Your Guts, where each of them are posed with both a disgusting food, like turkey testicles, and a hard-hitting question. Each must decide: answer the question truthfully or eat what's in front of them. 

     

    James invites his guests Drew Barrymore and John Boyega for a game of Spill Your Guts, where each of them are posed with both a disgusting food, like turkey testicles, and a hard-hitting question. Each must decide: answer the question truthfully or eat what's in front of them. 

     
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.