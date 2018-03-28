Adam Devine & James Corden's 'Amazing Race' Audition Tape

Adam Devine and James Corden have long had a dream to compete on the CBS show "The Amazing Race" and James decides to share their wicked awesome audition tape that somehow hasn't landed them spots on the show yet.
After James asks Zach Quinto about being called out by a patron at an Ann Arbor, Michigan Starbucks for using a fake name, Josh, Rupert Friend tells James if he wasn't named Rupert his parents were going with Diggory.
James invites his guests Drew Barrymore and John Boyega for a game of Spill Your Guts, where each of them are posed with both a disgusting food, like turkey testicles, and a hard-hitting question. Each must decide: answer the question truthfully or eat what's in front of them.
After hearing President Donald Trump's plan for a new round of anti-drug commercials, James Corden gets a head start revisiting the the classic "this is your brain" anti-drug ad of the 1980s. He probably should have had breakfast before the shoot.
James is presented a food order, recent song played and photograph from a cell phone belonging to either RuPaul Charles, Jenny Slate and Kumail Nanjiani, and James quizzes his guests to see if he can figure out whose those items originated from.
Shaggy and James Corden update the lyrics to "It Wasn't Me" to reflect Robert Mueller's investigation into Donald Trump.
James Corden enlists the cast of "A Wrinkle in Time" to crash a screening of the film and perform a live-action rendition starring Oprah Winfrey, Reese Witherspoon and Mindy Kaling for a stunned audience.
James learns that afer spending so much time with each other on the set of "A Wrinkle in Time," Mindy Kaling, Reese Witherspoon and Oprah Winfrey have all worked out impressions of each other.
James asks about the instant rapport between "Gringo" stars Charlize Theron, David Oyelowo and Joel Edgerton and learns Charlize got off to a candid start by peeing herself thanks to a story David told over dinner.
James asks Lindsey Vonn and Jim Gaffigan trivia questions while audience members must hold on to items they're given based on right and wrong answers. Hold on tight and you win your pile of prizes; drop your pile and go home with nothing.