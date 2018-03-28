Planes Captured on Video After Collision at Israeli Airport

It was quite the scene as a German plane collided with an Israeli aircraft on the ground at Ben Gurion Airport.
Walmart has removed Cosmopolitan from checkout aisles across the country and it might be because the magazine has gotten too racy.
Glen Campbell's son is speaking out about the family drama surrounding the legendary country singer following his death last August.
Sixteen years later, Elizabeth Smart is revealing new details about her horrifying nine months in captivity in her new book.
Stormy Daniels' dilated pupils during Sunday's explosive 60 Minutes interview were apparently caused by Benadryl.
The grief-stricken brother of Stephon Clark took his fury to the Sacramento City Council Tuesday night along with protesters who stormed the chambers shouting the slain 22-year-old's name.