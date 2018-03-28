|Email Chris
“You can’t report the news from your desk. Go scuff up your shoes and shake some hands. Along the way you might tell some incredible stories.”
General assignment reporter Chris Gros joins the News 8 team from KPNX ABC15 in Phoenix, Arizona where he reported on a wide range of stories from exposing an attack on a high school wrestler to featuring a blind father that sold mops and brooms to support his family.
Before joining ABC15, Chris worked at WCTV, the CBS affiliate in Tallahassee, Florida. He reported on the aftermath of the 2014 Florida State University Library shooting. Chris also uncovered an issue with the city’s lack of funding for basic infrastructure, like sidewalks. His enterprising style, earned him the AP Award for “Best Mobile Journalist” in 2015.
Chris earned his bachelor's degree in Radio/Television at the University of Central Florida. Go Knights!
When he’s not knocking on doors and chasing leads, you can find Chris spending time with his wife, golfing with friends and conquering one fish taco at a time.
The Oceanside City Council on Wednesday night approved regulating medical marijuana and cultivation but rejected any dispensaries.
As controversy continues around dockless bikes and other vehicles cluttering sidewalks in San Diego, scooter operator Bird is floating a possible solution that one competitor claims is an attempt to preemptively avoid government regulation and community collaboration, a charge that Bird denies.
The man accused of stabbing his ex-girlfriend outside a Carlsbad Costco store pleaded not guilty on Wednesday.
If laughter is life's best medicine, a 97-year-old East County woman's art may just be good for your health.
Capturing the majesty of wildlife takes a lot of skill, and one photographer found the perfect subjects here in San Diego.
A retrial was underway Wednesday for a former Navy commander accused of trying to rape a junior officer at her San Diego home.
Spring breakers are certainly embracing the weather in San Diego this week. If you are heading to the beach, expect crowds.
Even though we’re approaching the end of March, influenza activity in the region is still elevated and people should continue getting vaccinated, the County Health and Human Services Agency announced Wednesday.