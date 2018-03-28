Aaron Chang: Nature photographer never pictured this

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Capturing the majesty of wildlife takes a lot of skill, and one photographer found the perfect subjects here in San Diego.

Aaron Chang has traveled the world, but was truly surprised by the Lions, Tigers and Bears facility in Alpine.

Aaron has spent 25 years as the senior photographer for Surfing Magazine and has since become a fine art photographer.

News 8's Shawn Styles spoke with Chang about what he said was one of the best photo-shoots he's ever had.

I captured these images at a wild animal sanctuary in Alpine



I was truly moved by the majesty and beauty of these animalshttps://t.co/TovMNPNCg4 https://t.co/TovMNPNCg4 — Aaron Chang (@aaronchang) March 26, 2018