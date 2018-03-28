Aaron Chang: Nature photographer never pictured this

The Oceanside City Council on Wednesday night approved regulating medical marijuana and cultivation but rejected any dispensaries.
As controversy continues around dockless bikes and other vehicles cluttering sidewalks in San Diego, scooter operator Bird is floating a possible solution that one competitor claims is an attempt to preemptively avoid government regulation and community collaboration, a charge that Bird denies.
The man accused of stabbing his ex-girlfriend outside a Carlsbad Costco store pleaded not guilty on Wednesday.
If laughter is life's best medicine, a 97-year-old East County woman's art may just be good for your health.
Capturing the majesty of wildlife takes a lot of skill, and one photographer found the perfect subjects here in San Diego.
A retrial was underway Wednesday for a former Navy commander accused of trying to rape a junior officer at her San Diego home.
Spring breakers are certainly embracing the weather in San Diego this week. If you are heading to the beach, expect crowds.
Even though we’re approaching the end of March, influenza activity in the region is still elevated and people should continue getting vaccinated, the County Health and Human Services Agency announced Wednesday.