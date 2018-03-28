97-year-old Descanso artist is very colorful

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — If laughter is life's best medicine, a 97-year-old East County woman's art may just be good for your health.

In Wednesday's Zevely Zone, Jeff is in Descanso to meet a woman with a "stroke of genius."

Born in 1920, Phebe Burnham says when you're her age you can't sit around watching the paint dry.

Phebe's paintings are as bright as her personality. And her sense of humor can be found in almost every piece.

From self-portraits – including one she calls "The Old Gray Mare" - Phebe isn't afraid to let the canvas capture real moments.

Phebe moved to San Diego in 1950 and two years ago she moved to Descanso and never fully unpacked.

On Jeff's visit they came across a box filled with awards.

Phebe's won so many ribbons some didn't even have the plastic removed.

This colorful character has discovered her masterpiece may just be life's best medicine.

"You live longer if you laugh more," Phebe said.

Even at 97, Phebe still drives and attributes her good health to clean living, high moral character and a daily glass of wine.

Descanso Artist Phebe Burnham is in the Zevely Zone today at 5:40 pm on Channel 8. She is 97 years old and wonderful in every way!!

