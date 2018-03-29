Sanctuary State Policies: County supervisors consider joining Trump lawsuit

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) – California and the Trump administration have been butting heads over immigration policies.

The justice department recently sued the Golden State over its so called “sanctuary state” law and on Tuesday Orange County Supervisors voted to side with the federal government.

Now, San Diego County Supervisors will consider doing the same as Orange County.

The County of San Diego has signaled it will consider whether to join the legal fray over the state’s law protecting undocumented immigrants – restricting when and how local law enforcement can cooperate with federal immigration officers.

The chair of the county board of supervisors, Kristin Gaspar, requested County Council add that lawsuit as well as California’s new lawsuit against the federal government for adding a citizenship question to the 2020 census.

California Attorney General Xavier Becerra said that question requiring respondents to disclose their citizenship status could discourage undocumented immigrants from filling out the census – leading to an undercount that could result in California losing congressional seats, Electoral College votes and federal funds.

News 8 reached out to each county supervisor – most of whom declined comment.

Supervisors Ron Roberts and Greg Cox indicated through their spokespersons that they are not supportive of a motion similar to what Orange County voted for.

Supervisor Dianne Jacob, though, made it clear she is supportive of San Diego County joining the Trump lawsuit. She added in a statement she has “no concerns with the federal government asking a citizenship question on the census.”

An upcoming “closed” County Council session will be held on April 17th.