San Diego Padres Opening Day at Petco Park

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The San Diego Padres will face the Milwaukee Brewers Thursday at Petco Park, with former Padres star reliever Trevor Hoffman throwing the ceremonial first pitch, four months before he is inducted into the Hall of Fame.



The pregame ceremony will including a jump by the U.S. Navy Parachute Team known as the Leap Frogs and the unfurling of the Holiday Bowl Big Flag, held by sailors from Navy Region Southwest.



The Ceremonial Bell will be rung by U.S. Marine Corps Capt. James Henning. The national anthem will be sung by Poway High School graduate Jackie Foster, a contestant on the NBC singing competition "The Voice."



The anthem will be followed by a flyover performed by four F-18 Superhornets from the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing. Navy Petty Officer First Class Yarrick Sharod Conner will perform "God Bless America" before the seventh- inning stretch.



Left-hander Clayton Richard will start for the Padres against right- hander Chase Anderson.



All Petco Park gates will open at 10:30 a.m., which coincides with the Padres beginning batting practice. The Brewers will begin batting practice at approximately 11:35 a.m. The Padres are encouraging fans to be in their seats no later than 12:30 p.m. to avoid missing the pregame ceremony.



Upgrades to Petco Park include a new scoreboard in right field and extended safety nets that reach as high as 24 feet and taper as they move toward the outfield.

Facebook Video: Happy Opening Day! Ashley Jacobs is live at Petco Park all morning!

RELATED