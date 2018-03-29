Prince Philip Misses Public Church Service With Queen Elizabeth Due to Hip Problems

If you heard arcade sound effects while taking the Universal Studios backlot tour in the early ’80s, that might have been Steven Spielberg unknowingly preparing himself to direct the ultimate love letter to video games more than 35 years later.
Drew Barrymore was especially candid during her appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen on Wednesday, including her thoughts on her classicfilms.
Here's a gift we never realized we desperately wanted until we got it: Adam Pally (of Happy Endings fame) and Crazy Ex-Girlfriend's Rachel Bloom teaming up for the stoner whodunit Most Likely to Murder.
Sarah Jessica Parker is supporting her Sex and the City co-star Cynthia Nixon's foray into politics.
The Winchester boys of Supernatural and the Scooby-Doo gang are teaming up to solve a new mystery ... in animated form!
Toni Braxton collaborated with her fiance, Birdman, on her new song, "Heart Away," but there's just one problem: she doesn't know what he's saying on the track!