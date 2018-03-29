New bomb squad tool neutralizes suspicious devices

The Metropolitan Transit System boosts trolley service for opening day of the San Diego Padres' 2018 season, the agency announced Wednesday.
New hardware unveiled Thursday by the San Diego County Sheriff's Department could help area law enforcement agencies in the event of a serial bomber like the one who terrorized Austin, Texas, according to explosives experts.
The San Diego Padres will face the Milwaukee Brewers Thursday at Petco Park, with former Padres star reliever Trevor Hoffman throwing the ceremonial first pitch, four months before he is inducted into the Hall of Fame.
Opening statements are scheduled Thursday in the retrial of a former Navy helicopter squadron commander accused of trying to rape a junior officer in her San Diego home.
As controversy continues around dockless bikes and other vehicles cluttering sidewalks in San Diego, scooter operator Bird is floating a possible solution that one competitor claims is an attempt to preemptively avoid government regulation and community collaboration, a charge that Bird denies.
The Oceanside City Council on Wednesday night approved regulating medical marijuana and cultivation but rejected any dispensaries.
The man accused of stabbing his ex-girlfriend outside a Carlsbad Costco store pleaded not guilty on Wednesday.
If laughter is life's best medicine, a 97-year-old East County woman's art may just be good for your health.