Egg-cellent recipes for your Easter feast

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — Easter is almost here and if you need help with the menu for your feast on Sunday, we've got you covered.
Chef George Geary stopped by Morning Extra with some egg-cellent recipes for Easter.
Turning Easter eggs into deviled eggs with my BFF @chefGeary @thecwsandiego @CBS8 pic.twitter.com/tsRWHDNM0V— Heather Myers (@HeatherNews8) March 29, 2018
Sometimes good teachers can be sneaky by making a subject fun enough that students don't realize how much they're learning.
SeaWorld's newest attraction - dubbed the tallest and fasted roller coaster in San Diego - finally has an opening date.
The Trump administration said Thursday that it ended special considerations to generally release pregnant women charged with being in the United States illegally while their cases wind through immigration court.
Orlando Arcia singled in Ji-Man Choi with two outs in the 12th inning to lift the Milwaukee Brewers over the San Diego Padres 2-1 on opening day Thursday.
Opening statements were delivered Thursday in the retrial of a former Navy helicopter squadron commander accused of trying to rape a junior officer in her San Diego home.
A fifth grade class from Double Peak School in San Marcos visited Morning Extra with a lesson on giving back.
The U.S. and Mexican governments are sparring over immigration and trade, but the two countries are joining forces on the high seas like never before to go after drug smugglers.
Easter is almost here and if you need help with the menu for your feast on Sunday, we've got you covered.
A new state-of-the-art training center formally opened Thursday to all law enforcement agencies across the region.