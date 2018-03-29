State-of-the-art facility opens for San Diego law enforcement

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - A new state-of-the-art training center formally opened Thursday to all law enforcement agencies across the region.



The County of San Diego's Probation Department held a ribbon cutting ceremony at the probation training center, where officers and San Diego officials got their first look at the new facility.



“After an officer goes through a scenario we can talk about what he or she did right and wrong and try to correct them before they go into the street," Chief Adolfo Gonzales, San Diego County Probation said.



The $5 million, 34,615 square foot facility that's been 18 months in the making, will provide improved training opportunities for not only the Probation Department, but law enforcement agencies and service providers from around the region.



The new facility features a training room with movable walls, mat training room, "use of force" simulator, conference rooms, computer lab, and an Employee Wellness Center.



Chief Gonzales says he hopes the training center not only provides officers better training and skills, but helps the community better understand what law enforcement is trying to do in order to do a better job on the streets.



The facility is expected to be up and running in a few months.