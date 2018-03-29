A lesson in giving from San Marcos students - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

A lesson in giving from San Marcos students

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — A fifth grade class from Double Peak School in San Marcos visited Morning Extra with a lesson on giving back.

After watching and reading many News 8 stories about homelessness in our community these kids are dedicated to trying to make a difference.

