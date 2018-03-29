Catching up with boy wonder Burt Ward

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - You know him as Robin - the boy wonder from the 1966 Batman hit television series.

Burt Ward and his wife have saved around 16,000 dogs over the past 23 years. The couple have found a way to extend the lives of dogs, doubling their lifespan or more.

Burt Ward was on the CW San Diego Morning Extra show to talk about his dog food line, Gentle Giants, which is now being sold in Walmarts and about the new Batman feature film.