One person killed after being stabbed in Rancho Penasquitos

RANCHO PENASQUITOS (NEWS 8) - One person was killed after being stabbed in Rancho Penasquitos, according to San Diego police. 

The stabbing happened in the 9500 block of High Park Lane. 

Detectives told News 8, the suspect appears to be a 54-year-old neighbor of the victim.  He was taken into custody near the scene of the assault. 

The victim, who is believed to have be a 72-year-old male, was pronounced dead at a hospital.

The men's names have not been released, and the circumstances of the crime are not immediately clear.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as new information become available. 

