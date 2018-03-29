'Smallville' Actress Allison Mack Linked to Alleged Sex Trafficking Cult Leader

Caroline Sunshine left the Mouse House and joined the White House — and she's not the only Disney star who's enjoying a successful career.
Malala Yousafazai returned to her native Pakistan Thursday for the first time since Taliban militants shot her in the head for daring to go to school.
Queen Elizabeth II presented Maundy Thursday coins at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle, but arrived on her own after her husband, Prince Philip, reportedly had trouble with his hip.
Two former stars of the hit TV series "Smallville" allegedly used their celebrity status to recruit young women for a sex cult, according to a published report.
A cheetah turned the tables on a safari group hoping to get a closer look of the animal in the wild.
While many look forward to Megan Markle’s big wedding in May, one man is recalling a different moment they shared together — Markle’s first kiss.
The police officer pictured in a viral photo hugging Devonte Hart, the teen who is missing after his family’s car careened off a California highway Wednesday, has spoken out about the deadly crash and the impression the kindhearted boy made on him.
It’s been 20 years since the first episode of Dawson’s Creek aired, and to celebrate, the original cast has reunited.
Trish Regan, the host of Fox Business Network's "The Intelligence Report," is sharing her regrets about the amount of time she took off for maternity leave.