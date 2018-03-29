Best friends Tubby and Coco are ready for a new home - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Best friends Tubby and Coco are ready for a new home

Breed: Lab pitbull mix & chihuahua and beagle mix
Age: 3 years and 4 years
Gender: Females
ID #: 273315 and 273316
Adoption Fee: $100 total

Tubby and Coco are a bonded pair who have grown up together and are looking for their next family together. Tubby is a 3 year old lab pitbull mix and Coco is a 4 year old miniature poodle. They lived with cats and kids in their former home and would be a great addition to any family!

Tubby and Coco’s adoption fee includes neuter, permanent microchip identification, current vaccinations, 30 days of worry free insurance from Trupanion Insurance and a certificate for a free veterinary exam!

San Diego Humane Society and SPCA
5500 Gaines Street
San Diego, CA 92110
(619) 299-7012

Adoptions:
Monday - Sunday
10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

