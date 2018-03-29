Best friends Tubby and Coco are ready for a new home

Breed: Lab pitbull mix & chihuahua and beagle mix

Age: 3 years and 4 years

Gender: Females

ID #: 273315 and 273316

Adoption Fee: $100 total



Tubby and Coco are a bonded pair who have grown up together and are looking for their next family together. Tubby is a 3 year old lab pitbull mix and Coco is a 4 year old miniature poodle. They lived with cats and kids in their former home and would be a great addition to any family!

Tubby and Coco’s adoption fee includes neuter, permanent microchip identification, current vaccinations, 30 days of worry free insurance from Trupanion Insurance and a certificate for a free veterinary exam!

San Diego Humane Society and SPCA

5500 Gaines Street

San Diego, CA 92110

(619) 299-7012

Adoptions:

Monday - Sunday

10 a.m. - 6 p.m.