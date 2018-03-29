US paves way to hold more pregnant women in immigration jail

A deported U.S. Army veteran has been granted U.S. citizenship, a move made possible by California Gov. Jerry Brown's pardon of a criminal offense last year.
A Rancho Penasquitos man was arrested Thursday after allegedly stabbing a neighbor to death and fleeing the scene of the slaying on a bicycle.
SeaWorld's newest attraction - dubbed the tallest and fasted roller coaster in San Diego - finally has an opening date.
Two local canines made a splash Thursday to raise awareness about water safety. Trainers from the renowned Italian School of Water Rescue Dogs spent time out on the water with Ricochet – San Diego's own canine superstar - and her protege, Cori.
An alarming number of people hit and killed on streets in the South Bay has officials, not only looking at drivers, but also pedestrians.
Sometimes good teachers can be sneaky by making a subject fun enough that students don't realize how much they're learning.
The Trump administration said Thursday that it ended special considerations to generally release pregnant women charged with being in the United States illegally while their cases wind through immigration court.
Orlando Arcia singled in Ji-Man Choi with two outs in the 12th inning to lift the Milwaukee Brewers over the San Diego Padres 2-1 on opening day Thursday.
Opening statements were delivered Thursday in the retrial of a former Navy helicopter squadron commander accused of trying to rape a junior officer in her San Diego home.
A fifth grade class from Double Peak School in San Marcos visited Morning Extra with a lesson on giving back.