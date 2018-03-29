SeaWorld San Diego to open newest attraction in May

Video above shows ride testing of SeaWorld's newest attraction

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — SeaWorld's newest attraction - dubbed the tallest and fasted roller coaster in San Diego - finally has an opening date.

The park says the Electric Eel will open on Saturday, May 12, 2018.

It features twists and turns - and the only upside-down view of Mission Bay.

Crews are monitoring the ride to make sure everything's ready to go.

The ride will overlook SeaWorld's Ocean Explorer attraction.

