Salad Wars: Contestants dress each other down

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — Sometimes good teachers can be sneaky by making a subject fun enough that students don't realize how much they're learning.
In Thursdays' Zevely Zone, Jeff is in Encinitas at the Salad Wars Dressing Challenge.
Every student who participated went home with a cookbook and sample of their product.
The winning Salad Wars team will be treated to a pizza party.
In a garden far, far away from a boring classroom: “Salad Wars”. Tonight in the Zevely Zone on Channel 8 at 5:40 pm @CBS8 @thecwsandiego @EUSD @eusdtweets pic.twitter.com/2jRYMPFniu— Jeff Zevely (@JeffNews8) March 29, 2018
