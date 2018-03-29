Warning to walkers after series of deadly crashes in South Bay

CHULA VISTA (NEWS 8) — An alarming number of people hit and killed on streets in the South Bay has officials, not only looking at drivers, but also pedestrians.

It's part of a new Chula Vista campaign about making the roadways safer with help from everyone in the community.

Person after person can be seen dodging traffic while walking or biking across four lanes of traffic on Broadway in Chula Vista.

But choosing convenience over safety can be deadly.

On Thursday, the Chula Vista Police Department launched the Safety First Chula Vista campaign to raise awareness about the alarming number of pedestrian fatalities.

Since last year there have been nine and, in nearly all, it was the pedestrian's fault.

Most of the fatalities took place on Broadway in Old Chula Vista, which is a highly trafficked pedestrian area, but there are no exact "hot spots," so authorities are stepping up their game.

"Each death or injury is a trauma to the victim, the victim's family, the driver and our community," said Chula Vista Police Chief Roxana Kennedy.

The accidents are, of course, not always the pedestrian's fault; two weeks ago at 4th and Moss streets, a man was killed in a hit-and-run while getting into his car to go to work

"We need drivers to slow down, get off your phones and pay attention to the roads," said Mayor Mary Casillas-Salas.