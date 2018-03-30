Officer Dragged By Suspect's Car In Shocking Traffic Stop Caught on Dashcam: Cops

A Texas girl who was missing for two years has been found safe after her story was featured on a television show.
This Texas groom was just clowning around when he presented his wife with a gift to commemorate their first wedding anniversary.
The wife of Florida nightclub shooter Omar Mateen has been found not guilty of helping her husband plan the massacre, as well as lying to federal investigators.
Mary Kay Letourneau’s husband has been arrested and charged with driving under the influence after allegedly crashing his SUV into two cars in Washington state, according to reports.
An Ohio police officer is happy to be unhurt this week after a traffic stop ended with him being dragged while hanging halfway out of a suspect's car.
Caroline Sunshine left the Mouse House and joined the White House — and she's not the only Disney star who's enjoying a successful career.
Malala Yousafazai returned to her native Pakistan Thursday for the first time since Taliban militants shot her in the head for daring to go to school.
Queen Elizabeth II presented Maundy Thursday coins at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle, but arrived on her own after her husband, Prince Philip, reportedly had trouble with his hip.
Two former stars of the hit TV series "Smallville" allegedly used their celebrity status to recruit young women for a sex cult, according to a published report.