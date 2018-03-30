Deadly two car collision in Mira Mesa

A chemical spill in Carlsbad has shut down an off-ramp from Interstate 5, according to the California Highway Patrol. It happened at the off-ramp from southbound I-5 to Pointsettia Lane around 8:00 a.m., CHP said.
County of San Diego offices, libraries and animal shelters will be closed Friday, March 30 to observe Cesar Chavez Day, a state holiday.
A new San Diego Probation Department regional training facility in Scripps Ranch will provide officers from around the region with cutting-edge training enhancement opportunities including scenario-based and interactive maneuvers.
More than 50 orphan puppies are due to arrive at a San Diego animal shelter Friday after completing a long journey from Houston, Texas, where they were rescued as part of the Hurricane Harvey relief efforts.
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carrying 10 satellites for Iridium Communications has blasted off from Vandenberg Air Force Base, California.
It will be partly cloudy Friday morning and foggy with visibility down to a quarter-mile or less until the fog dissipates, then it will be mostly sunny.
The Trump administration said Thursday that it ended special considerations to generally release pregnant women charged with being in the United States illegally while their cases wind through immigration court.
A Rancho Penasquitos man was arrested Thursday after allegedly stabbing a neighbor to death and fleeing the scene of the slaying on a bicycle.
A deported U.S. Army veteran has been granted U.S. citizenship, a move made possible by California Gov. Jerry Brown's pardon of a criminal offense last year.