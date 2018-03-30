Deadly two car collision in Mira Mesa - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Deadly two car collision in Mira Mesa

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Authorities are on scene of a two vehicle fatal accident in the 7200 block of Calle Cristobal.

A female driver has died and an infant child was taken to the hospital.

Traffic is being diverted in the area of the crash.

Check here for the latest traffic updates.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

