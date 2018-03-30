Orphaned puppies arrive in San Diego from Houston

RANCHO SANTA FE (CNS) - More than 50 orphan puppies arrived at a San Diego animal shelter Friday after completing a long journey from Houston, Texas, where they were rescued as part of the Hurricane Harvey relief efforts.



The puppies are being sent to the Helen Woodward Animal Center as part of an ongoing partnership between the Rancho Santa Fe shelter and Operation Pets Alive! The Houston, Texas, organization began sending animals to the Helen Woodward Center in 2017 after Hurricane Harvey, which devastated the Houston area and left many animals without homes.



The situation for dogs in Texas remains desperate due to the work left to rebuild Houston after the storm, along with spay and neuter laws that are less stringent than in states like California, according to the Woodward Center.



The Rancho Santa Fe shelter most recently took in 38 puppies from Texas at the beginning of March. All 38 have been adopted.



"The Operation Pets Alive! fosters and volunteers were so thrilled to hear about the puppies' successful adoptions, a road trip was organized to get more puppies to the West Coast sunshine and the land of happy endings," the Woodward Center said.



The puppies will be picked up by their foster families after arriving at the Helen Woodward Animal Center.

RELATED COVERAGE