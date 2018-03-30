County offices close for Cesar Chavez Day - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

County offices close for Cesar Chavez Day

SAN DIEGO (COUNTY NEWS CENTER) - County of San Diego offices, libraries and animal shelters will be closed Friday, March 30 to observe Cesar Chavez Day, a state holiday.

Law enforcement, emergency animal control response, and other essential services will continue through the holiday.

County parks, campgrounds and neighborhood day-use parks will remain open, with the exception of the following:

  • Fallbrook Community Center
  • Lakeside Community Center
  • Spring Valley Community Center
  • Spring Valley Gymnasium
  • 4S Ranch Recreation Office
  • Community Teen Centers

Camping reservations can be made online at the County’s Online Camping Reservations web page, but the Department of Parks and Recreation’s reservation phone line will not be staffed during the holiday.

All County offices will resume normal business hours Monday, April 2. The Department of Animal Services will resume normal business hours Saturday, March 31.

