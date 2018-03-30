Pedaling for a purpose: to raise money for Children on Fallen Patriots

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - How far did you ride the last time you hopped on your bike? 1 mile? 5 miles? 20 miles? Ryan Gehris is riding cross country. Almost 3000 miles to be exact!

Ryan's campaign is called, “Pedaling for Pattie” after his mother who at the age of 14 lost her father, Leon Charles Stein. Leon served in the Navy for 23 years before being killed in action.

The ride will benefit Children of Fallen Patriots by giving them money for higher education. Along his ride, he will be meeting with Veterans of Foreign War and American Legion members.

Ryan joined News 8 Morning Extra to talk about his ride and how long he expects it to take.

Interested in donating to Ryan’s cause? click here.