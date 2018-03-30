Chemical spill shuts down I-5 off-ramp in Carlsbad - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Chemical spill shuts down I-5 off-ramp in Carlsbad



CARLSBAD (NEWS 8) - A chemical spill in Carlsbad shut down an off-ramp from Interstate 5, according to the California Highway Patrol.

It happened Friday at the off-ramp from southbound I-5 to Poinsettia Lane around 8:00 a.m., CHP said.

The off-ramp was closed while Hazmat crews cleaned the area.

