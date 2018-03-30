Get your 80’s on at Spring Break "Totally 80’s!” Food and Beer Fest

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Big hair, neon colors and break dancing. There is an 80’s party this weekend!

Coconuts and Cocktails Promotions is hosting Spring Break "Totally 80’s!” Food and Beer Fest at Waterfront Park. The party will include awesome 80’s music, unlimited beer tasting, food for purchase and a bodacious festival experience.

Don’t forget to dress up. There will be prizes for best 80’s costumes.

Fred Eugenio from Coconuts and Cocktails along with some of his friends joined Morning Extra to talk about the totally tubular party!

Want to get in on the fun/ Get your tickets here.

Check this out, dudes and dudettes! For KFMB loyal viewers, use Promo Code "KFMB" and receive a 50% discount off the General Admission ticket price!