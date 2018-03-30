Car nearly crashes into Encanto home - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Car nearly crashes into Encanto home

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - A car went through a yard and ended up straddling a wall in Encanto.

It happened around 9:30 Friday morning at a home in the 1100 block of Evelyn Street.

No one was arrested, according to police.

No one was hurt.

