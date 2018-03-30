As Chappaquiddick Gets Hollywood Treatment, Inside the Notorious Car Crash

Just ahead of the 50th anniversary of Martin Luther King Jr.’s assassination, an Italian artist has paid tribute to the civil rights icon with a massive portrait of his face in a field using a tractor.
Action movie star Arnold Schwarzenegger is recovering after having emergency heart surgery Friday, according to reports.
As Christian communities across the world are preparing to celebrate Jesus’s resurrection on Easter Sunday, each has its own unique way to commemorate one of the religion's most significant days.
A Guatemalan mother-of-two has taken refuge in a Manhattan church in fear that immigration authorities will separate her from her children.
Chappaquiddick is a small island off the coast of Martha's Vineyard, Mass. It's also the backdrop for a new film about the infamous 1969 car accident involving U.S. Sen. Ted Kennedy s.
A New York man convicted of killing 10 people — eight of them children — during a horrific 1984 shooting in Brooklyn has been released from prison, InsideEdition.com has exclusively learned.
A Texas girl who was missing for two years has been found safe after her story was featured on a television show.
This Texas groom was just clowning around when he presented his wife with a gift to commemorate their first wedding anniversary.
The wife of Florida nightclub shooter Omar Mateen has been found not guilty of helping her husband plan the massacre, as well as lying to federal investigators.