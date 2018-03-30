How Faith-Based Movies Are Making Their Comeback Ahead of Easter

The father-in-law of Pippa Middleton, whose sister is married to Prince William, is being investigated by French police over allegations he sexually assaulted an underage female, according to reports.
Television actress Kristin Kreuk is breaking her silence about her past involvement with an alleged sex cult.
A Florida pilot made it clear just how overjoyed he was to be back on solid ground after performing an emergency landing in a small aircraft with landing gear problems.
You’ve seen the ads — just take a photo after a car accident and you will get a quick estimate and a check from your insurance company — but how accurate are those "photo estimates?"
Just ahead of the 50th anniversary of Martin Luther King Jr.’s assassination, an Italian artist has paid tribute to the civil rights icon with a massive portrait of his face in a field using a tractor.
Action movie star Arnold Schwarzenegger is recovering after having emergency heart surgery Friday, according to reports.
As Christian communities across the world are preparing to celebrate Jesus’s resurrection on Easter Sunday, each has its own unique way to commemorate one of the religion's most significant days.