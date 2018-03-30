Zoo Day: The Leaf Insect

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - This amazing insect lives in the tropical and subtropical forests of southeast Asia.



It is a master of camouflage, having evolved to look just like the plants that they live on and eat, thus hiding from predators in plain sight.



Leaf insects actually blend in so well with the leaves they eat that their keepers often have a difficult time telling the difference between insect and leaf!



You can also take a remarkable excursion into the San Diego Zoo’s annual spring event this year.



The Easter Bunny will be returning to the Zoo for exciting family commemorative pictures.



Yaycation, presented by National University, will include special daily activities and animal experiences for the whole family. It will start March 24 and run through April 8, 2018.



Please visit sandiegozoo.org for more details.