Zoo Day: The Leaf Insect

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - This amazing insect lives in the tropical and subtropical forests of southeast Asia.
It is a master of camouflage, having evolved to look just like the plants that they live on and eat, thus hiding from predators in plain sight.
Leaf insects actually blend in so well with the leaves they eat that their keepers often have a difficult time telling the difference between insect and leaf!
You can also take a remarkable excursion into the San Diego Zoo’s annual spring event this year.
The Easter Bunny will be returning to the Zoo for exciting family commemorative pictures.
Yaycation, presented by National University, will include special daily activities and animal experiences for the whole family. It will start March 24 and run through April 8, 2018.
Please visit sandiegozoo.org for more details.
John Howard decided to challenge Anna Fang, who is only nine-years-old and a young star in the world of golf.
A collision on a Mira Mesa street killed a motorist Friday and left her 4-year-old son gravely injured, authorities reported.
A Rancho Penasquitos man was arrested Thursday after allegedly stabbing a neighbor to death and fleeing the scene of the slaying on a bicycle.
Hall of Famer Junior Seau’s sister, Mary Seau, joined the fight against traumatic brain injuries – six years after his death to honor her brother’s legacy with a foundation to raise awareness of CTE.
More than 50 orphan puppies arrived at a San Diego animal shelter Friday after completing a long journey from Houston, Texas, where they were rescued as part of the Hurricane Harvey relief efforts.
This amazing insect lives in the tropical and subtropical forests of southeast Asia. It is a master of camouflage, having evolved to look just like the plants that they live on and eat, thus hiding from predators in plain sight.
A chemical spill in Carlsbad shut down an off-ramp from Interstate 5, according to the California Highway Patrol.
County of San Diego offices, libraries and animal shelters will be closed Friday, March 30 to observe Cesar Chavez Day, a state holiday.