Happy 100th! Birthdays like this don't come around every day

Sometimes good teachers can be sneaky by making a subject fun enough that students don't realize how much they're learning.
If laughter is life's best medicine, a 97-year-old East County woman's art may just be good for your health.
Along with Hotel del Coronado and the Coronado Bridge, the Giant Dipper Roller Coaster in Belmont Park is one of San Diego's most iconic sites.
Imagine missing your high school senior prom. For a handful of senior citizens in Chula Vista, Tuesday was a chance to make those prom memories.