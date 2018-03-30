Happy 100th! Birthdays like this don't come around every day

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - It's not often five generations of San Diegans gather to celebrate a birthday.

In Friday's Zevely Zone, Jeff went to Chula Vista to meet Adele Norton and her cat who stole the show.

Adele Norton did not have a fire extinguisher, so she relied on five generations of San Diegans to blow out 100 candles on her cake.

She was born and raised in San Ysidro. The great-great grandmother is now Chula Vista's newest centenarian.

You know it's a big birthday when home is filled with more loved ones than chairs and family flies in from all over the world. Some of her family members flew for 36 hours from Australia.

Adele was married for 55 years and said marriage and children were her almost her greatest joys of her life.

One day, Eloise the stray kitty with six toes showed up in Adele's backyard.

Eloise soon became Adele's best friend.

Jeff Zevely has more in this video report about Adele's secret to a long and happy life.